Accused behind bars, SSC examinations held peacefully, says Harish Rao

Minister said the BJP was leaking question papers while the BRS government was providing free quality education to the poor

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:57 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the SSC examinations were held peacefully across Telangana on Thursday since the accused in the question paper leak case, including BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, were put behind the bars by the State government.

Addressing the gathering during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Athmeeya Sammelanam at Dhanasri village of Mogudampally Mandal in Zaheerabad Constituency on Thursday, the Minister said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leaking question papers while the BRS government was providing free quality education to the poor in the State.

Elaborating on the welfare schemes introduced by the BRS government, Rao said the double engine government in Karnataka could not provide even drinking water.

The Telangana government, on the other hand, had provided Rythu Bandhu, 24×7 power supply and several other schemes.

The Minister accused the BJP of creating communal hatred instead of coming up with welfare schemes and development works.

While the BRS government was busy in the reconstruction of Telangana, Rao said the BJP was digging out issues that were buried long ago.

Stating that the Congress and their leader from Zaheerabad, J Geetha Reddy, did nothing for the people of the constituency, Harish Rao said the former Congress Minister had completely ignored Zaheerabad.

MP BB Patil, Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjusri, MLA K Manik Rao, MLC P Venkatrami Reddy, and others were present