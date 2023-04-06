Warangal question paper case: Police to record Etala’s statement

BJP leader and Huzurabad MLA Etala Rajender’s name was mentioned in the remand report by the police in the case in which BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and four others were arrested so far.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:02 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Warangal: The Kamalapur police have reportedly served notices on BJP leader and Huzurabad MLA Etala Rajender and his two personal assistants for allegedly receiving the SSC Hindi question paper that was ‘leaked’ on Tuesday. The notices were being served ahead of recording their statements.

This is after Rajender’s name was mentioned in the remand report by the police in the case in which BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and four others were arrested so far.

Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath said they would serve notices on BJP MLA Rajender and his PAs and record their statements as part of the probe.