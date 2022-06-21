Warangal: Rich tributes paid to Prof Jayashankar on his death anniversary

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:51 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Hanamkonda: Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and several other people’s representatives from erstwhile Warangal district have paid rich tributes to Prof Kothapally Jayashankar on his death anniversary on Tuesday. Rao has garlanded the statue of Jayashankar at Ekashila Park at Balasamudram here and paid glowing tributes.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said that Jayashankar was instrumental in the formation of Telangana. “I recall his services to the Telangana movement as the ideologue of the separate State. He has left an indelible mark on the Telangana movement,” Rao said. He appealed to the youth to emulate Jayashankar who sacrificed his life for Telangana State.