Warangal sees dip in major crime cases

Warangal Urban: Despite increased surveillance with the installation of more CCTV cameras and lockdown imposed to check the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, the overall crime rate under Warangal police commissionerate limits, which includes Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural and Jangaon districts, has gone up by 7.8 per cent. While as many as 8,956 cases were registered in 2019, the number of the total cases registered in 2020 was 9,663, according to the annual crime report released by the police.

However, there has been a drop in major crimes in 2020 compared to last year. While 42 murders were reported in 2019, the number of the murders came down to 32 in 2020. Cases of dacoity and robbery also witnessed 40 per cent and 42.86 per cent decline in the year 2020 respectively. To prevent recurrence of offences, 14 criminals were booked under Preventive of Detention Act in 2020.

Meanwhile, the police have apprehended as many as 11 interstate gangs of robbers or thieves and recovered gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 81,64,400. It seems that the measures taken by the police to prevent road accidents yielded good results. While 369 persons died in road accidents in 2019, the number of deaths reported due to road accidents in 2020 is 330 (decrease by 10.56 per cent).

On the other hand, the police have successfully ensured conviction for the accused in the sensational Gorrekunta case in which nine people were killed. A court has given a death penalty to the accused, Sanjay Kumar Yadav (24) of Bihar, in the case. Meanwhile, the overall conviction rate in 2020 is at 58.82 per cent.

