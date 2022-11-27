Warangal: Service activities organized in memory of noted lawyer Prakash Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:24 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Relatives of noted criminal lawyer late K Prakash Rao at the launch of memoir.

Warangal: The children and kin of noted criminal lawyer, the late Kolipaka Prakash Rao, are conducting several service activities marking his centenary birth anniversary in Warangal, his daughter Dr K Arun Jyothi said here on Sunday.

In a press note, Dr Jyothi said they had donated fans to the Mallikambha Mano Vikasa Kendram and donated books, pens and other material for the benefit of the inmates of the Vyasya Avasam (hostel) in Hanamkonda recently.

“Kolipaka Prakash Rao was born on June 21, 1923 to K Srirama Rao and Lakshikanthamma in Warangal. He worked as the government pleader as well as the public prosecutor for six years and earned a name for a successful career,” she said, adding that Prakash Rao also worked as the president of Warangal Bar Association.

“He died at the age of 57 years. Former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao visited the house after his demise,” she said. The family members including his grandchildren brought out a memoir in his memory a few days ago.

Several of the family members including his grandson Devaraju Shiva Prasad, an IPS officer of Karnataka cadre, also shared memories of his grandfather.