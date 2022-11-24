Swachh Survekshan 2022: GWMC ranked third in ‘Fast Moving Cities’

MoHUA had sent a letter on Wednesday announcing this ranking in the ‘fast moving cities’ in the 10 lakh population category.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Warangal: Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) was ranked third nationally in the ‘Fast Moving Cities’ list under the ‘Swachh Survekshan-2022’ latest results announced by the union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, said Mayor G Sudharani.

She said the MoHUA had sent a letter on Wednesday announcing this ranking in the ‘fast moving cities’ in the 10 lakh population category.

Also Read 16 ULBs from Telangana bag Swachh Survekshan awards

“Since the GWMC got 115th rank in 2021, and it achieved 62nd rank by improving its performance in 2022 in the ranking in the 3 lakh to 10 lakh population category by moving up by 53 positions, the GWMC has been given third rank in the ‘fast moving cities’. The MoHUA has also asked the State government to honor the GWMC that have achieved the rank of ‘fast moving city’,” Mayor Gundu Sudharani said expressing happiness over the ranking.

“ We will work hard to achieve a better rank next year. Last year, we got the 115th rank among the cities with a population of less than 10 lakh in the Swachh Survey. This year we got the 62nd rank. Compared to last year, GWMC achieved three times as ‘ODF Plus Plus’ city. This was made possible due to visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao, who are keen on developing the city and extending all possible support to Warangal, the second largest city in Telangana. The city is now achieving sustainable development while providing exemplary and transparent governance,” the Mayor said.