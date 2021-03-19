Warangal: Speed up Bhadrakali bund works, officials told

The works were taken up under the Smart City Mission (SCM) project.

By | Published: 8:44 pm

Warangal Urban: District Collector and Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) special officer Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu on Friday directed the officials concerned to expedite the development works of Bhadrakali bund front promenade works and complete them at the earliest.

The works were taken up under the Smart City Mission (SCM) project. Rajeev Gandhi along with GWMC Commissioner Pamela Satpathy and other officials inspected the ongoing works in Zone D, E, and drain development from Reach 1 to Reach 3 (1950 metres) here.

Directing the authorities to procure more men and material, he asked them to complete the works of the flood flow canal raft and sidewalls by the end of this month.

“While the total number of zones is 13, works of only two of them were completed. You need to speed up all other works by hiring more number labourers,” he said and suggested the officials taken steps for the widening of the drain at Pothana Vignana Peetham. GWMC S E Srinivas Satyanarayana, Smart City Project Manager Anand Voleti and other officials accompanied him.