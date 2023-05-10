Warangal: SR University launches new programmes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:24 PM, Wed - 10 May 23

Warangal: SR University (SRU) has announced the launch of several new programmes at the undergraduate and postgraduate level in Engineering and Technology, Management, Agriculture, and Allied Health Sciences at a programme on the campus near here on Wednesday.

These programmes include dual degree programmes, international engineering programs, and many other innovative programmes. The dual degree programs allow students to simultaneously pursue two degrees, providing them with multi-disciplinary skills that enhance their career opportunities.

SRU has also collaborated with various universities in the United States for International Engineering programs. In addition, the university offers flexible curriculums for pursuing minor degrees, honours, specialisations, and semesters abroad. The university is launching many UG and PG programmes in the School of Agriculture, School of Sciences, School of Business, and School of Design. The launch of Allied Health Sciences programmes in Physiotherapy, Medical Biotechnology, Radiology and Imaging Technology, Cardiovascular and Cardiac Care Technology, and other fields was also announced.

Speaking on the occasion, SRU VC Dr GRC Reddy said that the university had been at the forefront in introducing several innovative programmes which provide a lot of flexibility to students in opting courses of their choice and graduate with multi-disciplinary skills, which enable them to take up new challenges at the work environment.

Reddy also said that in the case of the International Engineering program, apart from B.Tech, students studying BBA at SR University can be transferred to MBA or MS (Finance) or MS (Business Analytics). As their study period for bachelor’s degree in the USA is one year, they will be spending less amount for their boarding and lodging charges, and only pay one year tuition fee. “GRE is not required if a student obtains a GPA of more than 3.0 in their bachelors program for MS admission into the collaborated University in the USA.The program gives the students an opportunity to Graduate from US University ranked among the top 150 universities in the world,” he said.

Dr Ravi Kumar, former faculty, IIM Bangalore, and Dr S S Mantha, Former Chairman, AICTE, were present.

