Hanamkonda: UltraTech, SRU sign pact on construction technology

The centre aims to create awareness about sustainable materials, introducing new construction techniques and conducting training programmes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 April 2024, 08:01 PM

Hanamkonda: UltraTech Cement Company is setting up a Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Construction Practices and Materials (CoESCPM) in Warangal for the first time, in collaboration with SR University’s Centre for Construction Methods and Materials (CCMM).

SR University vice-chancellor Prof. Deepak Garg, its registrar Dr. R. Archana Reddy, Ultratech Cement Pvt. Ltd, south zonal head technical engineer Punnose P John, SRU School of Engineering dean Dr. Ram Deshmukh and planning and development dean Dr. G Shyamala participated in the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday.

Also Read Honour for IIIT-Hyderabad professor

The centre aims to create awareness about sustainable materials, introducing new construction techniques and conducting training programmes.

It would focus on building chemicals, cements, and innovative construction methods such as rainwater harvesting, pervious concrete and special concretes.