Hanamkoda: SR University sports day concludes on grand note

Arjuna awardee and SCR Sports Officer JJ Shoba addressed the 21st sports day of SR University which concluded on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

SR University celebrates its 21st Sports Day event on Wednesday.

Hanamkoda: Arjuna awardee and SCR Sports Officer JJ Shoba said that the youth from remote parts of the country could also do wonders in the sports at the international level, if they are provided good platforms of coaching.

Addressing the 21st sports day event on the SR University campus near here on Wednesday, Shoba recalled that she had got an opportunity to get training in athletics during her primary school days at a remote village in Karnataka State.

“I could win the gold medal in the Heptathlon in the Afro-Asian games in 2003 and silver medals in two Asian Championships and several other medals at national level because of the training I got at the 3rd standard. You have also got a good platform like SR University to hone your talent,” she said.

Vice Chancellor Prof GRC Reddy, Registrar Prof CV Guruva Reddy, Prof Pulluri Srinivas Goud, Prof V Mahesh, Dr Archana Reddy, Prof Vinod Kumar, Prof Vijaya Guntur and others participated in the event.

Also Read Warangal: SR University secures 91st place in NIRF 2022