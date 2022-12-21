Warangal: SR varsity startup does door delivery of medicines using drones

The startup demonstrated its capability in SRiX in the presence of Prof GRC Reddy and displayed two types of drones.
Warangal: Medikart Pvt Ltd, a startup of SR Innovation Exchange (SRiX), an incubation centre of the SR University, Warangal, has used drones for delivery of medicines to remote areas.
“The startup was appreciated by the Telangana government for being the first company to deliver medicines by drone in India. They do around five deliveries a day in Nizamabad,” said SR University Vice-Chancellor Dr GRC Reddy.
The startup demonstrated its capability in SRiX in the presence of GRC Reddy near here on Wednesday. The startup displayed two types of drones.
“SRiX is a Technology Business Incubator of SR University, Warangal, recognised by the Department of Science and Technology, Govt of India, It mentors and funds technology start-ups. It has world class infrastructure and has incubated more than 50 start-ups and has funded more than 25 start-ups. SRiX start-ups are very successful and have pooled funding of more than Rs 20 crore from investors,” the VC said.