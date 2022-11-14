Hyderabad-based IIL delivers animal vaccines by drones

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:20 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) has successfully conducted its maiden drone flight and transported animal vaccines Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) has successfully conducted its maiden drone flight and transported animal vaccines

Hyderabad: Making its foray into ‘Medicines from the Sky’ initiative, which seeks to transport medicines to remote health care facilities using drones, City-based Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) has successfully conducted its maiden drone flight and transported animal vaccines from Roing to Paghlam in Arunachal Pradesh, a press release said.

The IIL collaborated with Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India (GoI), Department of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Government of Arunachal Pradesh (GoAP) and drone service providers to complete the drone flight in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read Telangana has head start in using drones for solving societal problems

The IIL in the press release said that the animal vaccines were transported by utilising drones for the first time in the world. Drone delivery of vaccines is expected to not only reach remote difficult terrains faster but also help in providing critical vaccines on time for the protection of livestock from several diseases, IIL said.

Dr. K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, IIL expressed great hope for further technological intervention in making vaccines available to remote locations in the country. With this attempt, IIL has amply demonstrated the delivery of medicines from the sky, he added.