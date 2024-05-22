TSDCA raids three locations, seizes medicines from quacks

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 May 2024, 04:24 PM

Hyderabad” The Telangana State Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) have conducted raids at three different locations and seized medicines that were stocked by quacks.

Bakkathatla Nagesh was operating a clinic at Singampalle village, Jayashankar Bhupalapally while another unqualified practitioner Ashok Kumar was running a healthcare facility at Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Jeedimetla, Medchal-Malkajgiri. The third individual Jalandhar was operating a facility at Yedira village, Mahabubnagar district.

During the course of the raids, the TSDCA teams seized a total of 70 varieties of drugs worth Rs 95, 000 from the clinics that were being run by them.

Large stocks of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, analgesics, cough syrups, antiulcer drugs, antidiabetics, antihypertensives, higher generation ‘antibiotics’ were detected and seized at the ‘clinics’ during the raids.

In another raid, the TSDCA officials seized Ayurvedic medicine ‘Mahasudarshan Kadha’, manufactured by Om Pharmaceuticals, Bengaluru and marketed by Shree Dhootapeswar, Mumbai, that was being retailed in the market with a label claiming claimed that it can treat Fevers, which is contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, the TSDCA press release said.

The TSDCA officials also seized ‘ITZOCAP-200 Capsules’ (Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg), which is under price control as per Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 and ceiling price fixed by National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), on May 21 at a medical shop in Sangareddy.

The product Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg sold under brand name ‘ITZOCAP-200 Capsules’ (B. No: MPC23023A, manufactured by Micro Organics Pharmaceuticals (India) Pvt. Ltd., Ogli, Suketi road, Kala-Amb, Sirmour, Himachal Pradesh has MRP of Rs. 299/- for 10 capsules, which is Rs. 29.90 per capsule. However, the NPPA had fixed the cost of the medicine at Rs. 22.12 for one capsule.