Warangal: Students urged to play key role in increasing voter turnout

The Collector, who was the chief guest at a voter awareness program held at AVV College encouraged the youth to actively engage in the voting process and inspire others to cast their ballots.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:19 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Warangal Collector Pravinya at a voter awareness programme at AVV College on Thursday.

Warangal: In an attempt to enhance voter turnout in urban areas, District Election Officer and Collector P Pravinya emphasized the key role of students in driving voter awareness and participation.

The Collector, who was the chief guest at a voter awareness program held at AVV College on Thursday organised in collaboration with the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Warangal, encouraged the youth to actively engage in the voting process and inspire others to cast their ballots. She stressed the importance of maximum public participation in electing people’s representatives, emphasizing that low voter turnout is a matter of concern.

The District Election Officer underscored the contrast in voter turnout between rural areas in Hanmakonda and Warangal districts, where approximately 90 per cent voter turnout was recorded, and urban areas where voter participation lagged behind the state average. In light of this, she called upon the youth not only to vote themselves but also to encourage others to do so.

CBC, Warangal, Field Publicity Officer S Sridhar highlighted ‘Mission 29’, a special initiative by the Election Commission of India aimed at increasing voter turnout in areas where it fell below the state average in the previous elections.

The event concluded with the presentation of prizes to the winners of various competitions organized by the CBC Warangal unit. During the program, pamphlets and resolutions promoting the exercise of voting rights in elections were unveiled. SVEEP Nodal Officer P Bhagyalakshmi, DPRO Ayub Ali and others were present.