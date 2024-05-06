CPI (M) asks CM to pay Anganwadi salaries

The BRS government as per its assurance used to pay their salaries by the 14th of every month. However, the Congress government had not paid their salaries for March and April.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 May 2024, 08:45 PM

Hyderabad: The CPI (M) State unit has demanded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to pay Anganwadi teachers and helpers their salaries which were due for March and April.

The BRS government as per its assurance used to pay their salaries by the 14th of every month. However, the Congress government had not paid their salaries for March and April.

Also Read It’s voice of Telangana vs six guarantees vs Modi factor this time

As a result, they were facing a financial crisis and were forced to take loans at high interest rates, the party’s State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said in a statement here on Monday. Nearly 65,000 Anganwadi teachers and helpers were rendering services through ICDS in the State.

Anganwadi workers lack minimum pay, PF and ESI facilities. Considering the rising cost of essential commodities, a family requires at least Rs.26,000 a month but Anganwadi teachers get Rs.13,650 and helpers were paid Rs.7,800 a month, he said.

“As it is Anganwadi teachers and helpers are paid less salaries and the government is further delaying their salaries,”he said. Demanding the State government to clear the two months arrears payable to Anganwadi teachers and helpers at the earliest, the CPM State Secretary also wanted the Chief Minister to ensure payment of their salaries by 14th of every month.