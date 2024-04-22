Surveys predict BRS to win 8 to 10 MP seats: KTR

Besides working with an agenda of public problems, cheatings of both Congress and BJP parties would be exposed in parliament elections.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 April 2024, 08:13 PM

Rajanna-Sircilla: BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao informed that various surveys predicted that the BRS was going to win eight to 10 MP seats in the next Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Stating that the BRS has winning chances in parliament polls, Rama Rao appealed to the party workers to highlight the Congress party’s fake assurances.

The BRS working president made these comments while participating in the Sircilla town cluster level BRS workers meeting on Monday. In many constituencies, the Congress won with a small margin, Rama Rao informed and said that the ruling party, which came to power with false promises, is being opposed within a span of 100 days.

Talking about the MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, he said that Sanjay Kumar has done nothing for the development of Karimnagar parliament constituency during the last five years. “Did the BJP MP get sanction for at least a school or college, construct a temple or establish an industry?” he questioned.

Sanjay Kumar, who had not done at least a single rupee worth of work, had no right to seek votes.

The prices of essential commodities have shot up during the last ten years in the BJP regime led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rama Rao emphasized the need to debate on why one should vote for BJP, which had done nothing for Telangana, as well as Sanjay Kumar, who could do nothing for Karimangar.

It was possible to develop Karimnagar parliament further with the election of the BRS candidate B Vinod Kumar as MP, he said and informed that BRS Chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would participate in a roadshow in Sircilla on May 10.

Commenting on party leaders’ migrations to other political parties, Rama Rao said that these leaders were leaving the party for their selfish gains.

Congress leaders were mounting pressure on BRS leaders to join their party and were registering illegal cases on the leaders, who were denying their proposal.

Assuring to extend full support to leaders, who were with the party in the hardtimes, Rama Rao assured to strive hard for the victory of the party leaders in the next coming local body elections.