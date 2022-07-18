Warangal: Two doctors of MGM Hospital suspended for dereliction of duties

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:44 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

Warangal: Two doctors and a person who helps make surgical sutures were suspended by the MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr V Chandrashekar here on Monday for their negligence in discharge of their duties. The suspended staff were Dr Riteesh, Casualty Medical Officer (CMO) on contract, Dr K Ranjith, Asst. Professor of General Surgery on contract, and Md Amjad Ali.

“We have suspended Amjad for demanding bribe for making stitches to a couple on Sunday. The couple who suffered head injury came to the hospital on Sunday, but he had allegedly demanded and accepted bribe claiming that there was no surgical thread at the hospital,” the Superintendent said.

It is said that the 13 th ward corporator in Waragal Suresh Kumar Joshi had lodged a complaint with the Superintendent on the issue. It is alleged that Md Amjad Ali demanded Rs 350 for stitching the wounds and to supply the medicines to the injured patients, B Ramakrishna and Saraswathi.

Meanwhile, three staff nurses, Yaka Lakshmi, M Jyothi, and K Sujatha had been issued memos for being highly irregular and lack of supervision at the hospital. The Superintendent also said that there was plenty of suture material available at the hospital.