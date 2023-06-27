Warangal: Vasavi Club Region 4 organises ‘Dawn to Dusk’ donation drive

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:42 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Dawn to Dusk programme held in Warangal by Vasavi Clubs.

Warangal: The Vasavi Club Region 4 has recently organised a “Dawn to Dusk” programme where it has donated items worth Rs 1.50 lakh to the underprivileged and various temples, said Regional Chairman Dr Vallala Prudvi Raju in a press note released on Tuesday.

The charitable event saw collaboration of multiple organizations, including Vasavi Club Warangal, KCGF Doctors, Abhyudaya, Prataparudra, Wardhanapet Vanitha, Club Queens, and Vanitha Hanamkonda. Together, they conducted a series of programmes aimed at benefiting the community. They donated cement benches, sarees, dhotis, and various other essential items to the poor. Vasavi Clubs International Additional Treasurer, Pulluri Prakash commended the clubs for their dedicated services.

Clubs representatives Gunda Santhosh, Pulluru Kishor, Dr. P Sudhir Kumar, Bodla Mohan, Valllala Shailaja, and several others joined hands to make these programs a resounding success.

