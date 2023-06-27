Rythu Bandhu assistance of Rs 1,278 cr released on Tuesday

Published Date - 08:42 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: For the second consecutive day, the Rythu Bandhu financial assistance of Rs 1,278.6 crore was released into the bank accounts of around 16.98 lakh farmers owning less than two acres land here on Tuesday.

Over the last two days, the State government deposited Rs.1,921 crore in the accounts of 39,54,138 farmers owning 38.42 lakh acres. Around 70 lakh farmers in Telangana will receive a total of Rs 7,720.29 crore towards cultivation of 1.54 crore acres, under the 11th edition of the Rythu Bandhu scheme.