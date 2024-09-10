Warangal witnessing steady rise in EV sales

Warangal: Warangal is witnessing a steady rise in electric vehicle (EV) sales. An average of 250 to 300 electric vehicles are being registered every month in the city since the last few months.

According to Regional Transport Authority (RTA) officials, while there were already over a thousand e-bikes in the district, about 15 e-vehicles were coming for registration on a daily basis. Each e-bike could travel up to 90 to 100 kilometres with only 3 units of electricity, hence many people were opting for these bikes, the officials said, adding that some e-vehicle manufacturing companies had introduced sports bike models e-bikes and scooters attracting a large number of youngsters to opt for them.

With diesel and petrol prices not likely to come down in near future, people were now preferring electric cars and two wheelers, the officials said, adding that most of the luxury car buyers were going for electric cars as it was more economical than the diesel and petrol variants.

The demand for e-rickshaws was also increasing in the Warangal city and the adjourning areas, the officials said, adding that over 100 e-rickshaws were running in the city and a large number of them were likely to be added in coming months. “As e-rickshaws can travel more than 150 kilometres with only 8 units of current, a majority of auto rickshaw drivers are now opting for it,”the officials said.

The increase in charging stations in the district would encourage people to go for electric vehicles, especially four wheelers, the officials said, adding that the government was making efforts to set up charging stations on all the important routes and junctions in the district.