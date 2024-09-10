Warangal: Woman union leader thrashes sanitation worker in MGM hospital

Woman leader identified as Alakuntla Rajamma, allegedly thrashed a outsourcing woman sanitation worker by tying her with chains in front of the public for not giving her monthly commission.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 September 2024, 06:56 PM

Warangal: An outsourcing workers union woman leader of the Patient Care Department of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital here allegedly thrashed a outsourcing woman sanitation worker by tying her with chains in front of the public for not giving her monthly commission.

Sources say the woman leader identified as Alakuntla Rajamma, using her influence, had allotted a job to one Sumalatha and collected mamools from her every month. However, since last month she reportedly refused to give mamools to Rajamma, which angered the latter, and on Monday afternoon, she allegedly caught hold of Sumalatha on the hospital premises, tied her with a chain and thrashed her.

Patients and the visitors were shocked at the way Rajamma thrashed Sumalatha. She left the premises after giving stern warning to Sumalatha. Surprisingly, the security personnel posted at the ward maintained silence and did not dare to stop Rajamma from thrashing the sanitation worker.

The video of the woman leader thrashing the sanitation worker went viral on social media evoking sharp response from people.

Meanwhile, the MGM Hospital superintendent on Tuesday issued a statement claiming that the hospital had nothing to do with the incident and that it was a personal issue. He claimed that Rajamma was an outsider and that she had nothing to do with the hospital.