Warangal youth gets life sentence for killing woman

Published: 8:18 pm 9:27 pm

Warangal Urban: A 22-year-old man, Pendyala Sai Anvesh, was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing a woman by setting her ablaze at Nayeem Nagar in Hanamkonda in 2019. The Third Additional Court and Sessions Court Judge K Sailaja pronounced the judgment here on Thursday. The convict was also asked to pay a fine of Rs 1,12,000.

According to the prosecution, Sai Anvesh set a B.Sc final year student of Vaagdevi Degree and PG College, ablaze when she turned down his proposal for marriage.

The incident occurred on February 27, 2019, and the victim succumbed to burn injuries on March 5, 2019.

She belonged to Ramachandrapuram village of Sangem mandal in Warangal Rural district. Sai Anvesh a native of Chennaram village of Wardhannapet mandal, was studying in the same college. They studied in the same school from Class 4 to Class 10, and were ‘friends’.

