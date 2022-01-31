Warmer nights ahead in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After a week of cold-wave-like situation, weather experts are anticipating a gradual rise in night temperatures in Hyderabad. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, the minimum temperatures in the city are likely to rise by two-four degrees in the next couple of days.

In the early hours of Monday, the average minimum temperature of 13.4 degree Celsius was recorded in the city. Serilingampally recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 8.8 degree Celsius.

According to the forecast by Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the night temperature in various places including LB Nagar, Karwan, Kukatpally, Secunderabad and Saroornagar is likely to be around 13 degree Celsius to 14 degree Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The day time temperature is also likely to increase. As per IMD-H, the maximum temperature in the city is likely to be around 31 degree Celsius for the next one week.

Other districts of Telangana, especially the northern districts, might witness warmer nights in the coming week. IMD-H informs that the night temperature in most parts of the State might soar by two to three degrees in the next couple of days.

