Watch Alaya F giving major fitness goals with her stretching video

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:11 PM, Sat - 27 August 22

While taking to her social media, Alaya shared a video where she can be seen performing some really amazing stretching poses that showcase her brilliantly fit body.

Hyderabad: The fitness enthusiast Alaya F has always given major fitness goals with her workout routines. While the actor constantly treats her fans by bringing some really amazing fitness videos, now she is back with yet another video showcasing her amazing flexibility.

While taking to her social media, Alaya shared a video where she can be seen performing some really amazing stretching poses that showcase her brilliantly fit body. She also wrote in the caption, “Can’t think of a caption so I’ll just say hiiiii friendsssssssss! Hope your day’s going well!💕🙋🏻‍♀️😛@pujiwoo (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

While the Yoga enthusiast Alaya never misses on her fitness routines, she has also been seen sharing her amazing artworks with her fans on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F will be seen in films like ‘U-Turn’ with Ekta Kapoor, ‘Freddy’ with Kartik Aaryan, and more unannounced projects.

Also Read:

Alaya F bags lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘U Turn’.

Alaya F flaunts toned body while enjoying the Maldivian sun.