Watch: Anushka Sharma goes on play date with daughter Vamika

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:21 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

Hyderabad: Amid shooting for her upcoming film ‘Chakda Xpress’ in London, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is making most of her in-between shoot time with her daughter Vamika. On Sunday, the PK actor took to Instagram to share a fun video where she took Vamika on a play-date.

In the video, Anushka can be seen having a fun time with Vamika in an amusement park. The adorable mommy thoroughly enjoyed herself sliding on the kids’ swing and embracing her inner child. Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, “I was on a play date with my little girl and I was clearly doing most of the playing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

As the actor posted the video on Instagram, one of the users asked, “Who is the kid? You or Vamu??” Another user wrote, “Hahahaha so cute! These are the best.” One of the comments on the video read, “You are such a candy …cutie pie.” Another fan also joked, “Choti bachi ho kya.”

Meanwhile, in one of her Instagram Stories, Anushka also shared the news of the second schedule wrap of the film ‘Chakda Xpress’. The Netflix film is a biopic of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film marks the return of Anushka to the screen after her 2018 movie Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.