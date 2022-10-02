Sanjay Dutt wishes Gandhi Jayanti in his unique style

Hyderabad: Known for his outspoken attitude and daunting legal troubles, actor Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter to wish everyone on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Dutt posted a clip from his film ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’ in which he quotes Gandhi. It opens with a man slapping Munna Bhai, the character Dutt plays. Following Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology, he offers his right cheek to the man and gets slapped again.

Dutt punches him hard and says, “Dono gaal par pad jaaye to kya karne ka hai…ye baapu ne nahi kaha tha (Baapu didn’t tell what one should do after being slapped on both cheeks).”

Sharing the clip, he wrote, “Happy Gandhi Jayanti to all!” However, this is not the first time Dutt has shared clips and quoted dialogues from his film popular for ‘Gandhigiri’ to convey wishes on Gandhi Jayanti.

While most fans cracked up and appreciated the actor’s timing for posting the clip, some took offence. “I don’t like this scene and ur this scene post on gandhi jayanthi becoz its wrongly expressed. second cheek means “don’t give up.” there are lot of memorable scenes in lage raho munna bhai like strip protest scene. why choose this? (sic),” wrote an angry user.

Happy Gandhi Jayanti to all! pic.twitter.com/hejqMCWcmX — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 2, 2022