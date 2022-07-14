Watch: Bahubali movie scene repeated in Manthani in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:13 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Peddapalli: A scene from the Telugu blockbuster movie, Bahubali got repeated in Manthani town on Thursday. In the iconic scene, Sivagami, (actress Ramya Krishna) crosses the river while carrying an infant Bahubali in her hands while wading through deep water.

In a similar way, a man carried a three-month old baby on his head carrying it in a basket. Since the Manthani town was inundated, the mother and her three- month- old baby were shifted to a safer place from Marrivada.

In the process of shifting the duo, the man walked in neck-deep water by carrying the baby on his head. The video of a man carrying the baby on his head in the neck-deep water went viral on various social media platforms.

On the other hand, normal life was completely paralyzed since almost all areas in Manthani town were inundated in the flood water.

Surayyapalli of Manthani mandal was also completely inundated in the flood water. Alerted revenue officials shifted the villagers to nearby Kakarlapalli.

Watch:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .