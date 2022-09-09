Watch: Rohit Sharma interviews Virat Kohli after his 71st International century

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:44 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

Following the match, the BCCI on Friday posted a video in which Virat Kohli is being interviewed by none other than Team India skipper Rohit Sharma.

Hyderabad: India ended their Asia Cup campaign with a crushing 101-run win over Afghanistan on Thursday and the match will be remembered for Virat Kohli’s first T20 International century of his international career. Kohli on Thursday smashed 122 not out off 61 balls to get his maiden T20 hundred and his 71st international hundred, after a long wait.

In the interview Rohit asked Kohli to explain how he was feeling after the match to which Kohli replied that it was quite a special day for the team.

“Personally, not just today but from the time that I returned to the team, I got a big break, and quite a few things came into perspective. And from you guys and the management, the communication was clear— to just let me bat. That was very important for me. The space I got from all of you guys, it really helped me relax in that whole phase. And when I came back, I was excited about how I could contribute to the team,” he said.

“We got exposure to knockout stages, we got exposure to pressure, but we all know what our goal is. It’s the World Cup in Australia and we are improving for that and we will learn from the matches we lost,” he added.

Virat made his comeback to the Indian team during the Asia Cup after taking a break of six weeks. Kohli also admitted that he was pleasantly surprised that he got a century after such a long time in the T20 format. While he had 27 Test centuries and 43 in ODIs, he had never scored a T20I ton before Thursday.