Watch: Cricketer Ashwin’s viral style of finding his clothes

In a video that is now viral, one can see skipper Rohit Sharma attending an on-field interview. However, what caught everyone’s attention is Ashwin in the background.

Hyderabad: Cricketer R Ashwin is a ruthless spin bowler, a witty individual, over analyses everyone’s game, and is the master of mankad. Another of his special gifts is being able to differentiate his clothes from others.

A clueless Ashwin was captured on camera trying to determine which vest was his. He initially checked for sizes, but then finally resorted to sniffing two Team India vests. After Ashwin seemed to have found his vest, he dropped the other vest and casually walked away.

The hilarious video is doing rounds online with desis tweeting out hilarious reactions to the cricketer’s way of finding his vest. Former team India bowler and commentator, Harbhajan Singh was one of them. Reacting to the video, he asked, “Ash what are u smelling.”

When fellow Tamil Nadu Cricketer, Abhinav Mukund asked, “Watched this video multiple times already. Just cracks me up again and again. @ashwinravi99 pls enlighten us with your logic of picking the right sweater(sic).” Ashwin who is pretty active on social media himself, indulged the users with specific details.

“Checked for the sizes to differentiate!(cross mark) Checked if it was initialed (cross mark) Finally checked for the perfume i use (tick mark) Adei cameraman(sic),” he wrote appreciating the camera person’s sneaky skills.

