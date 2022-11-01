Watch: These Pakistani fans think India lost match on purpose

01:35 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

David Miller in action during their Super 12 match against India.

Hyderabad: It wasn’t just the Indian cricket fans who were left disappointed when India lost to South Africa, cricket fans from Pakistan too felt disgusted. They desperately needed India to win the match, but, unfortunately, the Men in Blue lost the match by five wickets.

After the match, Pakistani fans thought that India lost the match on purpose to hamper their team’s chances to qualify for the semi-finals.

In the video, fans from the neighbouring country can be seen accusing Virat Kohli for dropping a sitter and also expressing their ire at Rohit Sharma for missing the easy run-out chance. They said the match was fixed and India lost the match to sideline Pakistan from the tournament. They also questioned the Indian team’s decision to exclude Rishab Pant from the final XI.

India’s win would have made it easier for Pakistan to advance to the semi-finals. While most of Pakistan’s supporters criticised India, a few seem to have enjoyed the last over-thriller.

Team India must win their remaining two matches against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to qualify for the next stage.

