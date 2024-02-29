Schools across Telangana to be closed from March 8-10; Find out why

Students across Telangana will likely have three consecutive days off in the month of March
Hyderabad: Schools in Telangana are likely to be shut for three consecutive days, from March 8 to March 10.
As per the Telangana Government’s Calendar, a holiday for Mahashivaratri is listed for March 8, which falls on a Friday. The subsequent days, March 9 and 10 being second Saturday and Sunday respectively, are also designated holidays.
With this, students across Telangana will likely have three consecutive days off in the month of March.