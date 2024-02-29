| Schools Across Telangana To Be Closed From March 8 10 Find Out Why

Schools across Telangana to be closed from March 8-10; Find out why

Students across Telangana will likely have three consecutive days off in the month of March

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 February 2024, 07:46 PM

Hyderabad: Schools in Telangana are likely to be shut for three consecutive days, from March 8 to March 10.

As per the Telangana Government’s Calendar, a holiday for Mahashivaratri is listed for March 8, which falls on a Friday. The subsequent days, March 9 and 10 being second Saturday and Sunday respectively, are also designated holidays.

With this, students across Telangana will likely have three consecutive days off in the month of March.