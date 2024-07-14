Watch: Heavy downpours throw life out of gear in Hyderabad

The prolonged downpours, accompanied by strong winds and thunder, inundated roads, causing traffic snarls and significant disruptions for evening commuters.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 July 2024, 08:27 PM

Hyderabad: Heavy and intense rainfall lashed Hyderabad on Sunday evening, throwing life out of gear. The prolonged downpours, accompanied by strong winds and thunder, inundated roads, causing traffic snarls and significant disruptions for evening commuters.

The rainfall was particularly intense in areas such as Alwal, Tarnaka, Bolaram, Malkajgiri, Kapra, Balnagar, Uppal, Tellapur, Marredpally, Secunderabad, Kukatpally, and Patancheru. Almost all parts of the city experienced moderate to heavy rainfall.

According to the Telangana Development and Planning Society, Serelingampally recorded the highest rainfall at 58 mm, followed by Shaikpet (54 mm), Madhapur (53 mm) and Borabanda (51.5 mm).

Throughout the day, the city experienced intermittent drizzles, culminating in a heavy downpour in the evening. A yellow alert has been issued across Hyderabad for Monday, anticipating similar weather conditions. The Met department advised commuters to limit travel unless necessary and to take precautions against the adverse weather conditions.

Orange Alert in Telangana:

Apart from Hyderabad, several other districts in Telangana also experienced substantial rainfall on Sunday. Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, and Mahabubnagar received significant rainfall, with Atmakoor and Kothakota in Wanaparthy recording 55 mm and 54.3 mm respectively.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for several districts indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall. Districts such as Jangaon, Siddipet, Medak, and Kamareddy are expected to receive significant rainfall. A yellow alert has also been issued for Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal, and Hanamkonda.