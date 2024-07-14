Orange alert in Telangana for July 14 and 15: IMD issues advisory

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 July 2024, 03:11 PM

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several districts in Telangana, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 14 and 15. The advisory, released by the Meteorological Centre in Hyderabad, urges limited movement due to the expected severe weather conditions.

According to the IMD, an orange alert is issued to isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, and Mahabubabad districts. Additionally, a yellow alert, indicating heavy rain, has been issued for Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts.

On Monday, the orange alert will cover districts including Jangaon, Siddipet, Medak, and Kamareddy. A yellow alert has also been issued for Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal, and Hanamkonda. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur elsewhere.

The advisory warns of potential moderate flooding and water pooling in low-lying areas, which could disrupt traffic on roads and railways. Wet and slippery roads, along with fallen trees and electric poles, are expected to cause significant social disruptions.

In Hyderabad, on-and-off drizzles have been observed since this morning. For Sunday, a yellow alert is issued, expecting generally cloudy day with light to moderate rains, accompanied by gusty winds, particularly towards evening or night.

Citizens are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during this period of intense weather activity.