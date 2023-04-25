Watch: Huge Indian Cobra spotted at Alipiri steps in Tirumala

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:33 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Tirumala: The six-inch India cobra panicked devotees at Galigopuram on the Alipiri walkway in Tirumala. The pilgrims who were going to darshan Lord Tirupati Balaji by walking from Alipiri steps were frightened by seeing a cobra snake on the steps that came from the forest area. The cobra spread its hood and frightened the devotees, where slight tension prevailed on Alipiri steps.

The security official was immediately alerted after devotees complained and TTD snake catcher Bhaskar Naidu reached the spot. He recused the snake after struggling for a long time and left it in the forest.

Amazing! A 6-Foot-Long Indian Cobra was rescued from the busy Alipiri walkway of #Tirumala Tirupati the hill abode of Lord Venkateswara. TTD snake catcher Bhaskar Naidu rescued and released the majestic reptile into its habitat. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/1m1tgZFySn — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) April 24, 2023