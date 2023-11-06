Watch: Hyderabad model Andleeb Zaidi, B’wood actor Ali Merchant make first public appearance after wedding

Bollywood actor Ali Merchant, known for 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Bigg Boss', and Hyderabad-based model Andleeb Zaidi got married in a fairytale wedding ceremony a few days ago.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:29 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Photo: Instagram

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ali Merchant, known for ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and ‘Bigg Boss’, and Hyderabad-based model Andleeb Zaidi got married in a fairytale wedding ceremony a few days ago. The newlyweds were spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Domestic Airport in Mumbai as they returned from Lucknow.

They looked elegant in traditional attires as they posed for the paparazzi.

Ali and Andleeb, who got engaged in Dubai a couple of weeks ago, shared photos from their wedding on social media. “And now we can hang out forever, Happily ever after stars now. #alhumdullilah #justdilAndAli,” they captioned the post.

“I see us not as promises but as privileges; I get to laugh with you, cry with you, care for you, and share with you. I get to run with you, walk with you, build with you, and live with you. I get to have you be the person I spend the rest of my life with. I get to be there for you and support you. I don’t have to honor and cherish you; I get to because I am in love with you. #alimerchant #andleebzaidi #justdilAndAli (sic),” they added.

This is Ali’s third marriage as he was previously married to Sara Khan on ‘Bigg Boss 4′ and later Anam in 2016.

