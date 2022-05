Watch: Hyderabad youngsters ask PM Modi 17 hard-hitting questions

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:37 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

At a time when PM Modi is in Hyderabad, the city youngsters prepared 17 banners with 17 hard-hitting questions.

At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the city to attend the 20th-anniversary celebrations on Thursday, the city youngsters prepared about 17 banners with 17 hard-hitting questions and put them in different places.