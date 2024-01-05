Watch: Navy rescues MV Lila Norfolk crew including 15 Indians

All 21 crew members, including 15 Indians, were safely evacuated from the citadel, showcasing the Navy's efficiency in crisis management

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:55 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

MV Lila Norfolk, a cargo ship, which was hijacked near Somalias coast in the Arabian Sea. INS Chennai of the Indian Navy closely followed the hijacked ship and rescued all 21 crew, including 15 Indians, onboard. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: In a swift and decisive response, the Indian Navy successfully thwarted a hijacking attempt on the MV Lila Norfolk in the North Arabian Sea. The incident unfolded when pirates attempted to seize control of the vessel, prompting the Indian Navy into immediate action.

All 21 crew members, including 15 Indians, were safely evacuated from the citadel, showcasing the Navy’s efficiency in crisis management. A thorough sanitization operation conducted by MARCOs (Marine Commandos) confirmed the absence of any hijackers on board.

It appears that the hijacking attempt was forcefully abandoned, possibly due to a stern warning by the Indian Navy. Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) intercepted the pirates, reinforcing the strong vigilance maintained by Indian Naval warships in the region.

The Indian Navy vessel INS Chennai swiftly reached the location, providing crucial support to restore power generation and propulsion systems on MV Lila Norfolk. With the successful intervention, efforts are underway to ensure the vessel’s safe voyage to its next port of call.