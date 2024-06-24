WATCH: Instagram post helps Forest officials nab poacher in Nirmal

According to Bhainsa Forest Range Officer Ramesh Rathod, the accused, Ryapanwar Bhujang, a daily wage earner from the village, was apprehended for poaching the lizard and cooking its meat.

Representational image

Nirmal: A video post on Instagram has helped Forest officials nab a man who allegedly poached a Bengal monitor lizard at Malegaon village in Bhainsa on Monday.

Bhujang landed in trouble after a fellow villager, Akula Shiva Prasad, posted a video clip of the lizard when it was alive on Instagram on Saturday. With the video coming to the notice of Forest officials, they began probing the incident.

They tracked the user to Malegaon and searched the house of Bhujang, where he was caught red-handed, literally, with the cooked meat of the lizard still at his home.

During interrogation, Bhujang confessed to killing the lizard for consumption. Shiva Prasad said that he had recorded the video of the lizard when Bhujang came to his hotel for having a cup of tea.