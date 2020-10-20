Watch: KTR gives financial assistance at door-step of rain-affected in Hyderabad

The Chief Minister had also stated that the Government would extend more support, if needed.

By | City Bureau | Published: 3:51 pm

Hyderabad: As announced earlier in the day, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao distributed the Rs.10,000 financial aid to a few rain-affected families at their doorsteps at MS Maktha under the Khairatabad constituency limits.

During his visit, the Minister interacted with the residents and assured them all help and support from the government. Local MLA Danam Nagender, Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav and others accompanied the Minister.

The Minister had earlier in the day tweeted, saying the Rs.10,000 financial assistance for rain and flood affected families, announced by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, would be distributed from Tuesday at their doorstep in the GHMC limits and adjoining areas.

The Chief Minister had also stated that the Government would extend more support, if needed, and that the relief should reach each of the affected family or person, Rao tweeted.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .