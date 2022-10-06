Watch: Kyle Mayers smashes Cameron Green for amazing six over covers

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:02 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

Kyle Mayers in action during a match.

Hyderabad: West Indies opener Kyle Mayers smashed an amazing six over the cover region in the first T20I match against Australia. The six came off in the bowling of the Australian medium pacer Cameron Green in the fourth over of the innings. Kyle went back foot to smash the ball for six over the cover region.

The sensation shot left cricket fanatics awestruck, including commentators, as they couldn’t believe their eyes.

Watch the six here:

You are not allowed to do this! @kyle_mayers 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/StFx5N2Wb3 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 5, 2022

Cricket Australia shared the video of his six on their official Twitter handle. The video had internet users gushing about the Caribbean opener’s six in the comments section.

“That’s one of the best shots i’ve ever seen,” wrote one user.

“That is an unbelievable shot! To hit a six against a pace bowler over cover by presenting straight bat and to hit that far takes something very special and Mayers there played a breathtaking shot,” wrote another.

Australia beat West Indies by 3 wickets to win the first T20I match. West Indies will play Australia in the final match of the two-match T20I series on Friday.

On Thursday morning, team India left for Australia to compete in the ICC T20 World Cup to be held from October 16.