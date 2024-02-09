Watch: Makers of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ release behind-the-scenes video

Both actors can be seen effortlessly executing exceptional stunts at various locations.
Hyderabad: The makers of much-anticipated Bollywood movie ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles, have dropped the making video of film on Friday.
The video, titled ‘Making of the Real Action Film’, offers a glimpse into the creation of the movie, particularly focusing on the filming of high-octane action sequences.
Both actors can be seen effortlessly executing exceptional stunts at various locations including Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, leaving their fans in awe.
Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Pooja Entertainments, the movie also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Pitobash, and Alaya F in prominent roles.
‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is scheduled for release on Eid 2024 (April 10).
