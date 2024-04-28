Panic grips after leopard spotted at RGIA Shamshabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 April 2024, 04:45 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed at the RGI Airport Shamshabad and its surroundings after a local reportedly spotted a leopard late on Saturday night

According to the officials, the leopard was sighted near the aircraft repair center located at the RGI Airport premises. The movement was captured on the closed-circuit cameras installed around the airport vicinity.

The airport authorities informed the forest department officials about it. A team visited the spot in the morning and checked for the pug marks. The local residents were also asked to be careful.

In previous instances, wild cats were spotted around the RGI Airport by the local people and the forest officials had confirmed about it then.