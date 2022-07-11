Watch: No ambulance, 8-year-old boy sits by road with body of brother

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:04 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

Hyderabad: A heart-wrenching incident, in which an eight-year-old boy had to sit for hours by the roadside with the body of his 2-year-old brother on his lap, has come to light.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media. The incident happened at Morena district of Madhya Pradesh when their father went to search for a vehicle to take the body to their native village.

According to reports, Poojaram Jatav had brought his son to the district hospital as he was suffering from anaemia and other ailments. Jatav along with the sick son and his elder brother arrived in an ambulance to Morena where the boy died during treatment.

When the father approached doctors and staff at the hospital for a vehicle to take the child’s body to the village, they said there was no vehicle available at the hospital and asked him to rent a vehicle on his own.

He didn’t have money to pay Rs 1,500 for an ambulance. Jatav made his 8-year-old son sit on the roadside in front of a park and kept the body of the younger son that was covered with a cloth in his lap and went out to search for a vehicle.

After receiving information about the incident, Kotwali police in-charge Yogendra Singh reached the spot and picked up the body from boy’s lap, and took him to the district hospital. Eventually Jatav reached the spot, an ambulance was arranged, and the body was taken to the village.

Meanwhile, netizens have been lashing out at the Madhya Pradesh State government questioning why there was a lack of ambulances in the State.