Watch: Raikal waterfalls in Telangana comes alive

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 08:06 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Karimnagar: Water from the hillocks of the natural waterfalls near Raikal is flowing after the continuous rainfall during the last few days. Hearing about this, people from surrounding areas are rushing to the spot to enjoy a glimpse of the waterfall.

The picturesque waterfall is located amid the forests near Raikal village of Saidapur mandal, about 42 km away from the district headquarters. Water rolls down from the Jendagutta hillocks, which are about 200 metres high. Above Jendagutta, there are another three small waterfalls. A group of about 30 hillocks known as Kotagiriguttalu are the main water source for the waterfalls. Whenever the rainy season starts, water begins to flow from the hillocks and continues for about three months.

Despite poor connectivity for the three kilometre distance from Raikal village to the waterfall, tourists are enthusiastic to visit the waterfalls and enjoy the atmosphere by drenching themselves under the waterfalls. Visitors are coming in from areas such as Karimnagar, Huzurabad, Warangal and Siddipet. With the three kilometre distance offering quite a trekking experience, it is not just the waterfall that is attracting people.

Former Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed and Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy had trekked to waterfalls in October 2017. The Collector had assured steps to develop the place by laying a road from Raikal village to the waterfalls, steps to trek to the hillocks and other amenities with the help of the Forest and Tourism departments. However, none of these have happened so far.

Based on district officials’ instructions, gram panchayat officials had prepared an estimation for a three km CC road with six feet width including a culvert. The cost was estimated to be Rs 2.5 crore. The Tourism department too had submitted proposals to lay the approach road and provide other facilities.

