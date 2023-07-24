Scenic waterfalls of erstwhile Adilabad district comes alive, beckon nature lovers

Erstwhile Adilabad district, home to several waterfalls, had registered moderate to heavy rains from July 18 to 22, bringing the seasonal waterfalls back to live

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 05:57 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

A view of Gundala waterfalls in Tiryani mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

Adilabad: The scenic waterfalls of erstwhile Adilabad district that came alive following the incessant rains for five days in a row, are now being swarmed by nature lovers, tourists and picnickers.

The erstwhile district, home to several waterfalls, had registered moderate to heavy rains from July 18 to 22, bringing the seasonal waterfalls back to live. The popular Kuntala waterfalls in Neradigonda mandal and Pochera waterfalls of Boath Adilabad district, seasonal ones situated near Chintalamadara, Gundala of Tiryani mandal and Babejhari in Kerameri mandal Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, Ksheera in Mandamarri mandal of Mancherial district and Pasthapur of Mamada in Nirmal, are all flowing in their full glory.

Tourists are coming from the neighboring Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh as well.

Indaram Nageshwar Rao, an avid explorer of waterfalls and wildlife photographer from Warangal said that he had visited Babejhari waterfalls of Kerameri mandal. . The water cascades from a height of 100 feet offering a splendid view, and there is no need to trek for a long distance here, he said.

“Telangana is endowed with beautiful waterfalls on par with Chhattisgarh, Kerala and other States where some of famed nature wonders are situated,” he said.

