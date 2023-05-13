Watch Rani Mukerji’s heart-wrenching story of a mother on Netflix, this Mother’s Day

The hit legal drama, ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway’ is now streaming on Netflix. Rani Mukerji said the film is extremely special film for her.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

Hyderabad: The hit legal drama, ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway’ is now streaming on Netflix. Starring Rani Mukerji, the film is based on the life of an immigrant Indian mother’s battle against the Norwegian foster care system and local legal machinery to win back the custody of her children. Based on true events, the film takes you through the journey of a mother’s undying love for her children and how she fights to get them back against all odds.

Rani Mukerji shares, “‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway’ is an extremely special film for me. And I am ecstatic that the film, after its successful run at the theatres, is now releasing on Netflix. This will only ensure that our movie reaches more people around the globe. And what better than to have my film release over Mother’s Day weekend on Netflix.”

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, added, “‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway’ had an extremely successful theatrical run for over 50 days across the world. It’s delightful that this uplifting and inspiring film is now streaming on Netflix. It gives audiences around the world a brand-new way to celebrate ‘Mother’s Day.”

Monisha Advani, producer, Emmay Entertainment, shares, “We are thrilled that the intriguing story of ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway’ will now stream on Netflix. This continues the journey we began by telling an internationally relevant story of struggle, hope and ultimate triumph of an Indian mother and her children.”