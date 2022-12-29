These A-list actors don’t have official social media accounts

Hyderabad: Can you fathom a life without regular Instagram scrolls or online stalking of others? In this day and age when social media is everything to individuals and is even their source of income for some, there are some celebrities who have made the decision to avoid interacting with people online. Well, at least officially.

While we cannot imagine a life without Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, and Facebook, these stars are proving that it’s absolutely normal to have zero social media presence. Here’s a list of 5 big actors who have not had official social media accounts to date and have no qualms about it:

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor has a huge fan-following, so one can only speculate about how many Instagram followers he would have if he had an official account. The actor, who is well-known for blockbusters such as ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, ‘Sanju’, and ‘Brahmastra’, frequently talks about not being active on social media. The actor only stated that he does not want to exert the additional effort necessary to demonstrate his personality online. He wants to continue making quality films. However, there are rumours that the actor has private social media profiles.

Nayanthara

The only way to catch a glimpse of Lady Superstar Nayanthara on social media is through her husband and producer Vignesh Shivan’s Instagram account @wikkiofficial. Fans and the media watch Vignesh’s account for updates on their wedding and baby pictures, as well as their travels and formal film announcements. The actor of ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ has made the decision not to interact with followers on social media.

Rani Mukerji

Despite being a favourite actor of many, Rani Mukerji’s followers are unable to keep up with her daily activities. While followers are accustomed to seeing updates about other celebrities on social media, Rani has chosen to maintain a low profile.

Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan has avoided social media in recent months, while his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan has been dominating it. The actor acknowledged that he enjoys taking several photos, but he has resisted the urge to share them on social media since he finds the process cumbersome.

Brahmanandam

Social media is full of Brahmanandam memes, yet the actor has refrained from creating an account. Through his son Raja Goutham, the renowned comedian’s fans can get a look into his life.