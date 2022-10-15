Watch: Ranveer Singh gives shout-out to this specially-abled influencer

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:02 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will always be among the first to acknowledge and encourage new talent. Amazed by the content creation of a specially-abled Instagram influencer, Ranveer recently took to his Instagram account cheering the influencer.

Aakash Chiripal, a 31-year-old with Down syndrome, is a well-known Instagram influencer. With his feed filled with experimental looks and style tips, Chiripal also recreates many popular Bollywood celebrity looks. Recently, the influencer shared a reel that featured a compilation of Ranveer’s most iconic looks, impressing the ‘Gully Boy’ star.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CjfxIfXDtPR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Ranveer shared the clip with a heartfelt shout-out to Aakash. “Smashed it bro!” he wrote in the caption, sharing the post in his story.

Chiripal’s reel has gone viral with over 838k views. People in the comment section have heaped praises on him for his spot-on impressions.