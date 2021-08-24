Watch: Ranveer Singh’s dance for Deepika Padukone goes viral

Hyderabad: Actor Ranveer Singh’s energy has been widely appreciated among the industry and his fans. Now yet again, glimpses of his active dances and cheering the crowd up have been doing rounds on the internet.

- Advertisement -

Enjoying his mother Anju Bhavani’s birthday party, Ranveer was seen shaking a leg to various Bollywood songs with the women in his life – mother and wife and actor Deepika Padukone.

In one of the videos, Ranveer can be seen staging a performance for Deepika. Wearing a vest and ripped jeans, the actor dances to his hit song ‘Nashe Si Chadh Gayi’ from his film ‘Befikre’ while Deepika sat beside their family members and watched him. A few members also cheered him on the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadaf Shaikh Celebrity writer (@sadafshaikhvisiondivinevision)

In another, the 36-year-old actor is seen dancing on a song from ‘Padmaavat’ – ‘Khali Bhali’ and ‘Dil Chori’ from ‘Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety’ with his mom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadaf Shaikh Celebrity writer (@sadafshaikhvisiondivinevision)

Watch some of the other videos from the birthday party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadaf Shaikh Celebrity writer (@sadafshaikhvisiondivinevision)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadaf Shaikh Celebrity writer (@sadafshaikhvisiondivinevision)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .