Watch: Renuka Chowdhury grabs cop by collar to register protest against ED

Hyderabad: Taking out her anger on the police for her party leader being under the Enforcement Directorate scanner appears to be former Union Minister Renuka Chowdhury’s mode of protest. The inexplicable behaviour from the former MP came while she was being taken into preventive custody after a protest by the Congress at the Raj Bhavan turned violent on Thursday.

In a short video clip that is making the rounds, Chowdhury is seen arguing with the policeman, identified as Upender, a Sub-inspector from the Punjagutta police station, who was on duty at the spot as part of the security arrangement in view of the protest. The SI is seen staying calm even as the MP lets out her anger by clutching onto the collar of his uniform, by which time women police personnel escort her into a waiting police van.

The incident occurred during the protest called by the Telangana Congress over the ED questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The satyagraha and Chalo Raj Bhavan programmes however took a violent turn when Congress activists targeted public property, damaging an RTC bus and also torching a scooter at the junction. Some protesters were seen climbing on a bus even as the window panes of the bus were smashed by one of them.

Another Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka too allegedly misbehaved with West Zone DCP Joel Davis, when the latter tried to stop him from entering the Raj Bhavan. Bhatti, along with TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, MLAs Jagga Reddy and Sridhar Babu were among those taken into preventive custody.

The protest caused major traffic congestion at Khairatabad, Punjagutta and surrounding areas up to Begumpet.

